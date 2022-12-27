iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,454 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

