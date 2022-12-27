iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

