iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

