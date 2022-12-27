iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 25.8% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,230,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.