iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 25.8% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,230,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IVE stock opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
