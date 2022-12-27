iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

