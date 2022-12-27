iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

