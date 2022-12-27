iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.