James Hambro & Partners Sells 28,678 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,678 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $44,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

