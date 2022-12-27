Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.9 %

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.