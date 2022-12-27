Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.41) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.62) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,900 ($35.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.60) price objective on Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.98) price objective on Shell in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.57).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,366.50 ($28.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 505.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,356.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,253.73. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,557 ($30.86).

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

