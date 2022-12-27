Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RingCentral in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

RNG opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $198.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 110.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

