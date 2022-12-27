Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cintas Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cintas Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $457.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

