Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a research report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $0.78 on Monday. Organigram has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $244.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in Organigram by 4.9% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Organigram by 362.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 840,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organigram by 137.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Organigram by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

