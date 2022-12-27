Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Paychex, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Paychex in a report released on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

