JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

