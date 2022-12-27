John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 7,440 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

ORCL opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.