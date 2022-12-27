JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $128.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.