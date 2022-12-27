JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $61,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97.

