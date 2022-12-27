K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of KBL opened at C$27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.39.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$73.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About K-Bro Linen

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.56.

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

