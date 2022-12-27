KOK 24 Hour Volume Hits $838,919.07 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $48.67 million and $838,919.07 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037140 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227580 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09643881 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $798,353.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.