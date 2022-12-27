Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,423 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04.

