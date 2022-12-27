Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gladstone Capital worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

GLAD stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

