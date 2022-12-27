Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

