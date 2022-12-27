Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 3.11% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Shares of PSR opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

