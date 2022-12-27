Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $289,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 637.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $145.70.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

