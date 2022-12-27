Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $347,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

