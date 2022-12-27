Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $371,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 171 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

