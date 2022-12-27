Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,093,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,711,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,360.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 887,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,785,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

