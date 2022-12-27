Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $35,847,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Unum Group by 8,319.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 821,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNM opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

