L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 6,623 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 199,754 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 579.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 263,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

