L.M. Kohn & Company Has $275,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

