L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 373,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

