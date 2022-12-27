Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance
Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$34.28 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$51.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.93.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$64.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
