Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$34.28 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$51.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.93.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$64.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Several research firms have recently commented on LIF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.30.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.