Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 528.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

