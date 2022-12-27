Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial accounts for 4.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.75. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 40.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,014 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.