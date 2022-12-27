Lannebo Fonder AB Purchases 30,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 2.2% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after acquiring an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $67.64.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

