Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,014 shares of company stock worth $5,583,094 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

