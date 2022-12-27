Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $102.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.15.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.