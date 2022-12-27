Leverty Financial Group LLC Buys 77,130 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,009,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 27.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $28,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 275,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,029.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 261.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 207,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,803 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

