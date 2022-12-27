LGT Group Foundation Sells 5,842 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $384.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

