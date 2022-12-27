Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.90.

Insider Activity

Life Storage Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

