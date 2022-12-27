Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $40,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 619.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $18,042,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 201,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $218.59 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $326.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.63.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

