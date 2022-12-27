LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 2% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $71.86 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

