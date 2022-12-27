Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 29,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 352,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $312.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

