Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.35 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

