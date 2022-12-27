Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $5.05 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $377.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.11. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.