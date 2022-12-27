Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

