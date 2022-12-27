Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70,923 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

