LUXO (LUXO) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $317.22 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUXO has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUXO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $850.01 or 0.05049674 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.67 or 0.29565038 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

