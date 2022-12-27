Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.0% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $381.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.72, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $667.64.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

